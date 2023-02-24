May 1, 1936 – Feb. 17, 2023
Funeral services for Darwin Delano Nissen, 86, were conducted by Pastor Kelley Pedersen on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. Interment was in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. The honorary casket bearers were Britni Olson, Jessica Paska¸ Jenna Soll, Amy Wing, Ashley Mataloni, and Randi Munch. The casket bearers were Bradley Nissen, Garret Munch, Trevor Paska, Skyler Wing, David Mataloni, and Jesse Olson.
Darwin Delano Nissen, the son of Hans Leonard and Carolina Sophia (Friis) Nissen, was born May 1, 1936, at his parents’ home in Audubon County west of Brayton, and died Feb. 17, 2023, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 86 years, 9 months, and 17 days.
Darwin was baptized April 25, 1950, and confirmed April 30, 1950, at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. He attended rural school, Greeley #7, then graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, he farmed with his father east of Exira.
On July 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Connie Maas at the First Lutheran Church south of Wiota. They were blessed with three children Mark, Diana, and Susan. Darwin continued helping his father operate the family farm. They grew row crops and raised Black Angus cattle for many years until Darwin retired from farming in 2011. During retirement he spent many hours mowing around his acreage. He enjoyed living in the country then moved into the Exira Care Center in June of 2020.
Darwin was a member of the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. He always had a passion for John Deere equipment. Darwin loved his family and especially enjoyed being involved in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.
Preceding him in death was his granddaughter, Randi Munch; his parents Leonard and Carolina; his sister Juline Rubel; his brother Donald and wife Barbara Nissen; and his brother-in-law Roger Maas.
Survivors include his wife Connie Nissen of Hamlin; his children Mark and wife Sandra Nissen of Audubon, Diana and husband Jeff Munch of Exira and Sue and husband Ron Soll of Manning; his grandchildren Amy and husband Skyler Wing of Shelby, Ashley and husband David Mataloni of West Des Moines, Bradley Nissen of London, England, Britni and husband Jesse Olson of Hamlin, Garret Munch of West Des Moines, Jessica and husband Trevor Paska and Jenna Soll all of Carroll; his great-grandchildren Maverick Wing of Shelby, Luca Mataloni of West Des Moines, Kodi Jo Olson, Porter Olson, and Rhett Olson all of Hamlin, Olivia Paska and Jaide Paska both of Carroll; his sister-in-law Patty Maas of Atlantic, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.