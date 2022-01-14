Aug. 27, 1949 — Jan. 9, 2022
Funeral services for Mark H. Gustafson, 72, were conducted by Pastor Dan Beattie on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment was in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Aurelia.
Mark Hugh Gustafson, the son of Bert and Joyce (Miller) Gustafson, was born Aug. 27,1949, in Cherokee, and died Jan. 9, 2022, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 72 years, 4 months, and 12 days.
Mark was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. He attended Aurelia Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1968.
Mark enlisted in the U. S. Air Force in 1968. During his tour of duty, he was stationed in the Philippines and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged in 1972 and returned home to attended Iowa Lakes Community College, in Emmetsburg, where he received an Associated Degree in Agriculture.
In 1974, he was united in marriage to Sandra Ortman in Burt. They were blessed with three children, Heidi, Benjamin and Ashley. They settled in Cherokee where Mark worked at several jobs in the area. Mark served in the Iowa National Guard for several years. Later he moved to Denison, and was employed at the Farmland packing plant until his retirement. Due to health issues, he moved into the Audubon Friendship Home where he resided until his death.
Mark was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He was an avid Iowa State University fan and enjoyed watching them play football and various other sports. Mark cherished several residents and staff at the Friendship Home, where he served in resident leadership positions.
Preceding him in death were his parents; Bert and Joyce Gustafson.
Survivors include his children and his grandchildren; his brother and sisters: Janet and husband James Tinker of Audubon, Grant and wife Joan Gustafson of Charleston, S.C., and Ann and husband David Stubbendeck of Melbourne, Fla.; his nieces and nephews: Will and wife Caroline Tinker, Matthew and wife Emily Tinker, Trent and wife Alicia Gustafson, Shanna and husband Dee Mago, Gwen and husband Brooks Campbell, Brock Stubbendeck, and Christian Stubbendeck; his great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.