The rehabilitation department at Manning Regional Healthcare Center is excited to welcome a new Occupational Therapist, Amanda Arneson, MOTR/L, to the rehab team. Arneson is now offering a wide range of occupational therapy services at MRHC for people of all ages who, because of illness, injury, developmental, or psychological impairment, need specialized assistance to lead independent, productive, and satisfying lives.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team as an Occupational Therapist here at MRHC,” shared Arneson. “I fell in love with occupational therapy when I observed in Carroll at the hospital. I knew immediately that I wanted to help people of all ages get back to doing all the things they want to do independently. I am looking forward to growing the Occupational Therapy department here at MRHC and I have a big vision for the future,” Arneson said.
Rehab Director, Taylor Nelson, PT, DPT, is excited for Arneson to join the team and looks forward to being able to offer occupational therapy services full time at MRHC.
“Amanda is a great asset to add to the Rehab Department and has experience treating a wide range of diagnoses,” said Nelson.
Arneson will offer occupational therapy services for adults who have difficulties with routine care such as brushing their teeth, getting dressed, feeding themselves breakfast, or driving to work. She will also provide pediatric care which services can include helping with handwriting and behavioral and mental health.
“My passions are in mental health and pediatrics,” Arneson shared.
Geriatric services will be available as well. Arneson has experience working in local nursing homes and brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to geriatric care. She will work to get elderly people stronger and back home to be able to live independently.
After graduating from Audubon High School in 2012, Arneson received her master’s in Occupational Therapy at College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska. Arneson and her husband, Dirk, live in Audubon with their two children. She enjoys spending time with family as well as doing anything outdoors.