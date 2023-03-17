ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday paying $500 for medical examiner training for Chris Roberts, EMS Manager, so the county can have a back up medical examiner.
Adair Supervisors approve paying for medical examiner training
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Family’s Sewer Problem Hard to Solve
- Audubon Council tables action on snow ordinance
- Mobile Food Pantry coming March 13
- Guthrie County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Banquet Coming Up
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital Recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health
- Princess Prom coming up March 18
- Special Election Results
- Exira-EHK Residents Approve Voted PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement March 7
- Audubon County Conservation Needs Help
- PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL: All 5 starters honored as RVC all-conference
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.