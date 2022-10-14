MRHC Hosts Healthcare Career Camp for IKM-Manning Students

Manning Regional Healthcare Center hosted 24 IKM-Manning middle and high school students for a Healthcare Career Camp on Thursday, September 29th to introduce students to healthcare careers, tour the facility, and participate in simulations and hands-on activities.

