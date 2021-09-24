GUTHRIE CENTER – The Wheelers of Audubon played very well at the ACGC Charger Volleyball Invitational Saturday, Sept. 18, placing third in the tournament.
Audubon opened play against Nodaway Valley, winning both matches 21-10 and 21-16. The Wheelers next squared off against Glidden-Ralston, winning the first match 22-20, but losing the second match by the same score. In the third match, Audubon fought hard against Glidden-Ralston, ultimately downing the Wildcats 17-15 to move on in pool play.
In the next game, Audubon faced off against Audubon County foe Exira-EHK. The Wheelers battled and won the first match 21-19, but fell by the same score in the next match, forcing a match three. In the final match, the Spartans showed their toughness by downing the Wheelers 16-18.
In tournament play, Audubon struggled against Colfax-Mingo, falling 10-21 in the first match. However, they battled back in the second match to defeat the Tigerhawks 21-17 before falling in the third match 10-15. The Wheelers played for third place, downing Nodaway Valley in a rematch. Audubon won the first match 21-15, but fell in the second match 17-21. The Wheelers battled hard in the third match, downing the Wolverines 15-7.
Audubon head coach Brandi Gruhn was also pleased with how her team played.
“We came out really aggressive and excited and ready to play this morning,” she said. “We had a few good wins against Nodaway Valley, then against Glidden. We really wanted that win.
“We couldn’t get clicking again against Exira,” she continued.
The Wheelers (8-8) will host Underwood tonight at Audubon High School.
EXIRA-EHK
The Spartans did not place in the tournament, dropping their first game to Glidden-Ralston 14-21 and 19-21. In their second game against Nodaway Valley, they dropped their first match 15-21. Exira-EHK dropped the second match 14-21, putting them out of contention for a place in the tournament.
Spartan outside hitter Katie Andersen thought the team improved as the day went on.
“I think we had a rough start, but we definently picked it up at the end and hopefully we can continue that through the rest of the season,” she said.
Exira-EHK (3-8) faces Ar-We-Va (2-10) tonight at Exira-EHK High School in Elk Horn.