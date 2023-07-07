The Audubon County Fair makes its annual return July 10th – 16th to the Audubon County Fairgrounds, bringing summer fun to the community. This year’s fair activities include a little something for everyone!
Bring the kids out for a day at the fair to enjoy inflatable attractions, the Chris Short Puppet Personalities Show, Ima Clown show, the Kids Pedal Pull, and even compete in the baby contest. Are you looking for something a little more fast-paced? Enjoy the Figure 8 Races, a free Rodeo (featuring everyone’s favorite event, Mutton Bustin!), with live music and the Tractor Pull. The classic fair experiences will also be available, including open-class competitions, livestock on display and competing in shows, the morning farmers market, and antiques to view. You can find the official fairy schedule by visiting the Audubon County Fair Facebook Page.
Quench your thirst and enjoy a good meal while also on the grounds. The Bakery on Broadway will sell goodies out of the Agrihall on Wednesday, July 12th, and Thursday, July 13th. Then Hyvee will take over the Agrihall from Friday, July 14th until Sunday, July 16th morning. Tro Sno will also be on the grounds from Friday, July 14th, until Sunday, July 16th. The Figure 8 races offer concessions stand, including a beer tent on Friday, July 14th; the Rodeo on Sunday, July 15th, will have many food truck options and a beer tent. The Rodeo will also have free snow cones for kids to enjoy. Lastly, catch a sponsored meal with the Farm Bureau on Thursday, July 13th, at noon in the Hoop, the Pork Feed Supper on Friday, July 15th in the Hoop, or the T-Bone Beef Feed Sunday, July 16th, at noon.
It is an exciting week for many local 4-hers to show off their hard work and learnings during the county fair, and we hope you can come and join in on the fun. You don’t want to miss the 2023 Audubon County Fair!