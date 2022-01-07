With temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing, Audubon and Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton schools took time to remind parents and caregivers what the clothing requirements are at different temperatures.
For Audubon Community Schools the elementary requirements start out by saying, when temperatures including “feels like” temperatures are 10 degrees or lower, there will be indoor recess.
“Please help ensure your child dresses appropriately for the weather, and always use common sense when dressing for school,” officials said.
When the temperatures are below 20 degrees, boots are required.
When the temperatures are below 32 degrees, gloves and hats are required.
When the temperatures are below 50 degrees, long pants are recommended for grades kindergarten through fourth.
When temperatures are below 60 degrees, coats are needed.
In the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton District, the rules are about the same.
When the temp below 10 degrees (including “feels like”) — there will be indoor recess. If it is below 32 degrees, gloves and hats are needed. Boots are needed when it is below 20 degrees.
“Please help ensure your child dresses appropriately for the weather,” officials at Exira-EHK said.