Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day... .Freezing drizzle is expected to develop and expand into this afternoon across parts of central Iowa and may create extremely icy conditions. A brief lull overnight before a significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle. Light ice accumulations creating icy conditions. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&