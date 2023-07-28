MANNING – Manning and Audubon are excited to partner to host a unique agritourism event called ‘Evolution of the Heartland,’ on Aug. 3, 2023. This immersive experience will showcase the heart of America’s rural communities and the evolution of agriculture to those who have an interest in learning more about agriculture and rural Iowa. The cost to attend the event is $125 and registration will remain open until all spots have been reserved. Register online at www.evolutionoftheheartland.com/register.
Participants can choose from immersive tour options that show how agriculture and rural Iowa are constantly innovating and evolving. Transportation and all admission fees are included. Learn more about tour options by visiting https://www.evolutionoftheheartland.com/immersive-tours/
Participants will get a taste of rural Iowa at the farm-to-table meal at the Audubon County Fairgrounds from 1-2:30 p.m. Lunch will feature local foods, accompanied by conversations with local agricultural ambassadors and area FFA students. The public is invited to join and enjoy a meal catered family-style by Two Palms Catering & Grilling for $15/person. Featured speakers will include Director of Iowa Economic Development Authority, Debi Durham, as well as the Handlos Family, sharing the evolution of their operations from traditional farming to Waspy’s Travel Center and beyond.
The event will conclude with a Community Tailgate from 6-9pm at the Manning Hausbarn Heritage Park featuring a supper, Iowa Vendor Showcase, and live music by Scott Kirkhart. Supper will include prime rib, brat bites, pork loin, a charcuterie display, and locally made desserts. Attendance is free but the meal is $15/person. Food will be provided by Two Palms Catering (Audubon), Deb’s Corner Café (Manning), Darrell’s Place (Hamlin), and The Bakery on Broadway (Audubon). The Iowa Vendor Showcase will feature goods and produce from local retailers and an outdoor “mini farm show” featuring local agricultural businesses.
This year’s event is made possible by the following sponsors, Travel Iowa, Iowa Food & Family Project, Audubon County Farm Bureau, Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa, Manning Hausbarn Heritage Park, Emerge Marketing Solutions, Iowa Corn 4th District, Iowa Pork Producers Association, City of Manning, Audubon County Economic Development, and Farm Credit Services of America, and many more.
Evolution of the Heartland is seeking retail and agricultural vendors for the Iowa Vendor Showcase. For more information, please complete the online forms or contact event coordinator, Annie Greve, at info@evolutionoftheheartland.com. Follow along with event updates on Facebook and Instagram @evolutionoftheheartland to learn more.