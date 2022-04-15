AUDUBON COUNTY – Opinions continue to differ on the best way to spend approximately $1.2 million in funding for Audubon County, which it received following the sale of land formerly known as the Valley Business Park. Since the goal is to use the funds for economic development, one suggestion was having Audubon County Economic Development officials use the funds, but another suggestion is dividing the funds between each town in the county and allow city officials to determine the best use of the money.
One hundred fifty-six acres of farm land at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 71 was originally purchased by the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) in 2007 in the hopes of developing it. A board with Audubon and Cass County officials oversaw the property, and eventually decided to sell it at auction. James and John Kilworth, who own most of the adjacent property and have been farming it for several years, purchased it for $16,000 an acre. Each county received approximately $1.2 million, and the goal was to use the funding for economic development.
ACED officials met with the Audubon County Board Tuesday, and wanted to use the funds for programs they already offer, which range from funds to tear down houses and commercial buildings to funds to help improve business facades to helping with infrastructure projects. The group also helps support tourism because that draws visitors to the area who then may decide to relocate in the county. Even though Audubon County was experiencing the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, $3.7 million were spent in the county due to tourism.
Another suggestion is dividing those funds between towns in the county so city officials can determine the best way to use them.
“I think it ought to stay with the economic development people,” Board Member Gary VanAernam said, wanting to allow ACED to continue its work and see how the county can benefit from that.
However, Board Member Rick Thompson agreed with splitting up the fund between towns.
“I still think that it would be better to split it up per capita, and I would hope that the people that are receiving the money would use it for (economic development),” he said. “At least all the taxpayers feel like they’re getting a fair shake, instead all of the money going into one centralized place.”
No decision was made on Tuesday.