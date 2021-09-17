Aug. 16, 1927
— Sept. 12, 2021
The family will meet with friends Friday evening Sept. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Kathy Kluis on Saturday morning Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The casket bearers will be her grandchildren, Kevin Ritson, Ryan Ritson, Derek Ritson, Jessica Stessman, Jon Krauel, McKenzie Nissen, Kirby Chambers, and Colton Chambers.
Faye Krauel, the daughter of William McKinley and Lena Johanna (Baier) Burns, was born Aug. 16, 1927, on her parents’ farm in Larland, located east of Audubon and died Sept. 12, 2021 at the Exira Care Center in Exira, at the age of 94 years and 26 days.
Faye was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Audubona. She attended school in Larland then the Audubon High School in Audubon. After High School, Faye was employed by Elmer Carlson.
On Sept. 13, 1945, she was united in marriage to Cameron “Shorty” Chris Krauel in Atlantic. They were blessed with five children. They lived on Shorty’s family farm in Cameron Township where they grew row crops and raised livestock. Faye helped Shorty operate the farm and was a homemaker raising the children. She always had a huge vegetable garden and enjoyed canning all the produce she raised. Along with the vegetable garden she also grew beautiful flower gardens. During the harvest season she worked for Garst Seed Company and Lansman Seed sorting corn. Following each school year, Faye and her mother would clean the many country school houses in the area. In 1976, Faye studied and became a Certified Nurse’s Aide and in 1977 was employed at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon until she retired in 1998. Shorty died May 20, 1985. Faye lived on their farm until she moved to the Exira Care Center in Exira, in 2019.
Faye was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Audubon and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Faye and Shorty enjoyed playing cards and were members of several cards clubs. They loved to dance and attended many of the local dance halls every weekend. Faye enjoyed cross-stitching, and was an excellent cook and baker. She loved to shop and took great pride in making a home for her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she would spend weeks decorating and baking preparing for the event. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family especially the grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband Cameron “Shorty” Krauel; an infant daughter Nadine Krauel; her daughter Colleen and husband Dr. George Ritson, Jr.; her parents; and her brothers and sisters: Bruce Burns, Ray Burns, Dale Burns, Don Burns, Norma and husband Alvin Hansen, and Edna and husband Dalton Borkowski.
Survivors include her children Randy and wife Cindy Krauel of Carroll, Mike and wife Mary Jo Krauel of Audubon, and Mary and husband Mike Chambers of West Des Moines; her grandchildren: Kevin and wife Beth Ritson of Wilton, Ryan and wife Jessica Ritson of Nevada, Derek Ritson of Muscatine,, Jessica and husband Andy Stessman of West Des Moines, Jon and wife Nicole Krauel of Ankeny, McKenzie and husband Aaron Nissen of Audubon, Kirby Chambers and Tyler Brick of Waukee, and Colton Chambers of West Des Moines.; her seven great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-laws: Grace Burns of Omaha, Neb., Harriett Lewis of Des Moines, and Hilda Burns of Augusta, Ga.; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.