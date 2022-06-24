The historic 1881 Grain Elevator in Ross was the site for combined church services on Sunday, June, 19.
The congregations that attended were First Presbyterian and Ebenezer Lutheran Churches in Audubon, and Ross United Methodist Church. Members gathered at the historic Ross Grain Elevator for outdoor worship followed by a potluck lunch and an elevator educational tour.
The inspirational outdoor worship service was held under the shade trees and tents and was led by First Presbyterian minister, Philip Beisswenger. The tour of the elevator was led by hosts Bob and Janet Nelson of Ross. An educational explanation of the elevator, its history and renovation was given making it a very interesting tour.
The day was blessed with comfortable weather. Great inspiration and fellowship, delicious food and a glimpse into Audubon County’s past.