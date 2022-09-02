Dec. 24, 1942 — Aug. 25, 2022
Funeral services for Cleone Sue Tessman, 79, were conducted by Pastor Mike Fillmore on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ross Calvary United Methodist Church in Ross. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The honorary casket bearers were Tom and Joan Nielsen, Don and Pat Nielsen, and Cheryl Tessman. The casket bearers were Amanda Young, Derek Tessman, Missy Tena, Bryce Tessman, Tyler Tessman, Taylor Tessman, Kyle Tena, Stacey Tessman and Grace Christensen. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements
Cleone Sue Tessman, the daughter of Lee and Edna (Sorensen) Jayne. Was born Dec. 24, 1942 at her parents’ home in Exira and died Aug. 25, 2022, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 79 Years, 8 months, and 1 day.
Cleone was baptized and confirmed at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. She attended rural school near Exira then graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1961. Cleone moved to Atlantic and was employed at the Atlantic News Telegraph for a short time then was a secretary at the Atlantic High School.
On Dec. 8, 1963, she was united in marriage to Duane Tessman at the Exira Lutheran Church during a blizzard. They were blessed with two children Leanne and David. Cleone was a homemaker and helped raise her children. They moved to a farm north east of Audubon for a short time before moving to their present farm. Cleone helped Duane operate the farm when they grew row crops and raised livestock.
Along with helping Duane she started sewing curtains for Lang Furniture in Audubon. In the mid 1970’s Cleone developed her own business first naming it “Cleone’s Draperies” later changing it to “Cleone’s Window Fashions”. She sewed draperies and installed the window treatments with the assistance of her father at first, then later with the help of her son Dave. Cleone continued her business until she was forced to retire due to her health.
Cleone was an active member of the Ross Calvary United Methodist Church in Ross. She was a member of the Ladies’ Circle. Bible School leader and taught Sunday School for many years. She served on the Audubon Public Health Board. Cleone and Duane were leaders of YF, the Youth Fellowship Group. They enjoyed bowling, square dancing, bicycling, and many trips to Branson with friends. She loved playing scrabble and sitting in their sunroom watching the birds. Cleone always had a large vegetable garden and enjoyed canning all the produce. More recently her gardens were filled with flowers. She made many, many handmade quilts over the years making sure each of her grandchild had one for graduation, and each great-grandchild had a baby quilt. She also made sure her kids had a fresh batch of brownies for their camping trips.
Preceding her in death was her grandson Matthew Sunberg; her son-in-law Craig Wiskus; her parents; her sister Mary Andersen; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Arch and wife Evelyn Tessman; her brother-in-law Darold Tessman; and her niece Tammy Melendez.
Survivors include her husband Duane Tessman of Audubon; her children Leanne Wiskus of Exira, and Dave and wife Darcy Tessman of Audubon; her grandchildren Amanda Young of Exira, Missy and husband Kyle Tena of Walford, Derek and wife Taylor Tessman and Bryce and wife Stacey Tessman all of Audubon, Tyler Tessman and Grace Christensen of Ames,; her great-grandchildren Matty and Hailey Young both of Exira, Garrett and Nora Tena both of Walford, Tate and Tucker, Tessman, Blake and Parker Tessman all of Audubon; her step-grandchildren Nathan Wiskus and his children Kendall and Ellie all of Bellevue, Neb., Cody and Ting Wiskus of Audubon, and Adam and Kasey Wiskus and daughter Danika all of Moville; her sisters Verley and husband Roger Johnson of Exira, and Marilyn and husband Roger Jones of Clarinda; her brother-in-law Delbert and wife Eleanor Andersen of Exira,; her sisters-in-law Elaine Tessman of Guthrie Center, and Wava Bails of Harlan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.