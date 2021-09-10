AUDUBON – The Audubon Wheelers got another win Friday night in their second game of the season against Boyer Valley at home 53-14.
Both teams traded three and outs for most of the first quarter until a run by senior Garrett Christensen got them to Boyer Valley’s 26 yard line. Despite a fumbled snap on the next drive, Audubon senior Carter Andreasen was able to score a touchdown with 13 second left in the quarter.
Boyer Valley looked to tie up the score quickly after senior Trevor Malone caught a pass, and made it to Audubon's 4-yard line right before the quarter ended. However, the Audubon defense was able to hold Boyer Valley and keep them out of the end zone.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks said that was a big play for the team, especially for the defense and senior Matt Beisswenger, who kept Malone from getting into the end zone.
“That was a big play,” Birks said. “Matt got beat in coverage, didn't give up on the play, tracked him down at the four yard line. Then we get a four and out from there. That was a really big drive. Because it was tight at that point in time. And give credit to Matt. He had a rough night tonight. He dropped a touchdown catch, he dropped an interception, he had a couple of penalties. He's a kid that wants to do so well. So for him to have a play like that to show keep yourself in it, keep yourself collected. That could have been the play of the game there. Because at that time, if they would have scored there and played with a lot of confidence, you don't know what would happen. Then the defense at the same time - bend but don't break. Not allow them to score.”
Andreasen would score the second touchdown of the night after Audubon started their next drive on their own 8-yard line, near the 10 minute mark in the second quarter. The half would end with Audubon ahead 17-0, thanks to a field goal.
Birks thought the third quarter made all the difference since they were able to make some adjustments at half time, which led to four Wheeler touchdowns. The score was Audubon 45, Boyer Valley 6 at the end of the third.
“It was a little bit ugly, back and forth in the first half,” Birks said. “Once we got to half, made some adjustments, I think we scored something like five touchdowns on 11 plays offensively to start the second half. So when we were averaging two plays a drive, it's a lot better than in the first half, making penalties, not converting on third and fourth down. I’m proud of the guys. At halftime, they weren't on each other. They were calm and collected. We talked through some adjustments. What we needed to change. We had some plays we wanted to try and almost every single one of them worked and worked well. And give credit to the kids. It wasn't things we practiced all week necessarily. They saw it. They understood it. And they went out and executed it. And I thought the third quarter was the difference tonight.”
The Wheelers would add on one more touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the game would end with a score of Audubon 53, Boyer Valley, 14.
Birks gave a lot of credit to senior members of the team for the win.
“That's one thing about this senior class,” Birks said. “They don't get too high. They don't get too low. Pretty even keel. They play well together. They get along well. They respect one another. It's a pretty tight knit group. They just keep on plugging along, one play at a time, one game at a time. They'll come next week ready to go.”
The team will take on Fremont Mills tonight and Birks said officials with both programs are very familiar with each other.
“We have to get prepared for a totally different scheme (when playing Fremont Mills),” he said. “This week it was a four man front and a lot of man. Next week we're expecting a lot of three man front and a lot of zone. They're big. They're physical. They run some nice schemes. They're not afraid to throw the ball. They've got a dynamic quarterback. They're a perennial powerhouse for a reason. They have athletes. They have size. They're strong. They're physical. We'll have our hands full next week. It should be a fun atmosphere. We really respect the program they have. I know their coaching staff pretty darn well. There's some things we've taken from them, and I think there's some stuff they've taken from us over time. We both have seen a lot of film on one another over the years. It's one of those games where there's probably not going to be a lot of surprises. It's going to be a game of adjustments again. Hopefully we can make adjustments before we get to halftime.And not dig ourselves a hole. We have to do a better job of coming out of the gates next week or it might be too little too late against Fremont.”