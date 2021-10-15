The Audubon Firehouse Flames sponsored their annual coloring contest for fire prevention week. Students preschool through fourth grade were eligible to participate. We had so many awesome entries! All entries are being displayed in the Audubon Furniture Mart building on Main Street from Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.
A boy and a girl from each grade were chosen as the winners of our contest and were awarded with movie theater token to the Audubon Rose Theater. The following is a list of this year’s winners:
St. John’s: Porter Olson and Reya Andersen
Pre-K: Jack Ellingson and Brooklyn Smith
Kindergarten: Ryker Williams and Isabelle Grace Landon
First: Arick Schmidt and Jordyn Sornson
Second: Kye Kjergaard and Emily Testroet
Third: Nicholas Swanson and Carly Ellingson
Fourth: Wyatt Sweat and Tayvyn Petersen
Congratulations to all the winners and we appreciate all the students who participated!