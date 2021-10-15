The Audubon Firehouse Flames sponsored their annual coloring contest for fire prevention week. Students preschool through fourth grade were eligible to participate. We had so many awesome entries! All entries are being displayed in the Audubon Furniture Mart building on Main Street from Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.

A boy and a girl from each grade were chosen as the winners of our contest and were awarded with movie theater token to the Audubon Rose Theater. The following is a list of this year’s winners:

St. John’s: Porter Olson and Reya Andersen

Pre-K: Jack Ellingson and Brooklyn Smith

Kindergarten: Ryker Williams and Isabelle Grace Landon

First: Arick Schmidt and Jordyn Sornson

Second: Kye Kjergaard and Emily Testroet

Third: Nicholas Swanson and Carly Ellingson

Fourth: Wyatt Sweat and Tayvyn Petersen

Congratulations to all the winners and we appreciate all the students who participated!

