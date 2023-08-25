St. Anthony Foundation is excited to announce the first annual St. Anthony Gala! This event will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Carrollton Hotel and Event Center. The committee planning the event is being led by area physicians and many members of the local medical community. These people saw the opportunity to plan a formal event that would be fun and bring people together to support an important service that so many patients depend on.
Proceeds from the Gala will be directed toward renovations within the St. Anthony Emergency Department. Included will be expanded space for IV infusion/hydration treatment, safe space to house acute mental health patients until suitable placement can be located, and upgraded safety and security features for staff and patients who are being treated in the emergency department.
Attendees of the Gala will be treated to a festive evening, beginning with beverages and appetizers. Mr. Sean Canuso will serve as Master of Ceremonies and will orchestrate the evening’s events. A delicious dinner will be served, followed by specialty desserts. Kaitlynn Kaufmann of KT’s Designs will be donating all decorating for the event. Many fun live and silent auction items will be offered throughout the evening. A popular band from the Sioux City area, Above the Covers, will provide music for dancing and entertainment. These are just a few of the details. More will be announced as information becomes available.
The committee is actively seeking sponsorships at various levels for the event. Sponsorships, live auction and silent auction items are gratefully appreciated. For more information, please contact Dr. Jill Murray at 712-794-5088 or Trish Roberts at 712-794-5223.