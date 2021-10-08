Oct. 11, 1931 – Oct. 8, 2020
The Celebration of Life Graveside Services for Marjorie and Raymond Cajka, will be conducted by Reverend Philip Beisswenger of the First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
Marjorie Jean Cajka, the daughter of Harold and Lola (Campbell) Griffith, was born Oct. 11, 1931, on her parents’ farm east of Audubon, and died Oct. 8, 2020, in Mission Viejo, Calif., at the age of 88 years, 11 months, and 27 days.
Marjorie was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Audubon. She attended rural schools and graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1951. Marjorie lived and worked in the Audubon area before she moved to Elkhorn, Neb. She was employed at the AT&T/ Western Electric manufacturing facility in Omaha, Neb. Marjorie made many friends and at the insistence of her friend, Dolores, attended a dance at Peony Park where she met her future husband, Ray.
On Oct. 2, 1964, she was united in marriage to Raymond J. Cajka. Together with their blended family they raised seven children. They owned and operated Arrow Printing located on Cass Street in the Saddle Creek area of Omaha for several years. Later they sold the print business and moved to the San Diego, California area. They purchased Acorn Press which they operated for over ten years until they retired and sold the printing business. During retirement, Marjorie and Ray loved to play golf. They were members of several Country Clubs and participated in numerous golf tournaments over the years. If they weren’t playing golf they were watching golf tournaments on television. They loved to travel and took several cruises. The highlight of their travels was flying to Paris, France aboard the Concord Jetliner. Raymond died April 4, 2015. Marjorie lived at their home in Rancho Bernardo then moved to Mission Viejo to be closer to her youngest daughter and her family. Marjorie loved to needlepoint, quilt, garden, paint, play Bingo, solve word search games, and above all be with her family.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 50 years, Raymond J. Cajka; her parents, Harold and Lola Griffith; her brother Clark and wife Betty Griffith Porter; and her sister-in-law Jean Griffith.
Survivors include her three daughters Diana and husband Dwaine Vasicek of Wahoo, Neb., Deborah and husband Timothy Long of Gansevoort, N.Y., and Donna Hogan McCauley and husband Robert McCauley of Mission Viejo, Calif.; four step-children Mary Rae Cajka of Whitney, Texas, Raymond Cajka, Jr. (RJ) of Woodland Hills, Calif., Lawrence and wife Darlene Cajka of Mission Hills, Calif., and Daniel Cajka of Whitney, Texas; her 6 grandchildren: Kevin (Sarah) Franz, Shannon Forbes (fiancé, Mark Horner), James (Tara) Vasicek, Brian (Kimberly) Mason, Justin (Rachel) Mason, and Jason Hogan; 12 step-grandchildren: Derek (Anastasia) Long, Emily Long, Matthew McCauley, Adam (Riva) McCauley, Amanda McCauley (fiancé, Michael Guirguis), Lisa Ruiz, Brian Garcia, Wesley (Jessica) Garcia, Rachel Reese, Raymond Cajka, III, Dilshika Kulasekara, and Christina Sanchez; 12 great-grandchildren: Ethan and Henry Franz, Lukus and Karissa Forbes, Lauren, Jaxson, and Gavin Vasicek, Savana, William, Justin, and Makenzee Mason, and Ethan Hogan; 11 step-great grandchildren: Ayden Long, Kyla Reed, Thomas Long, Maddy and Montana Garcia, Caleb Ruiz, Cody and Alissa Reese, and Elias, Isaac and Jasmine Sanchez; her brothers Charles Griffith of Audubon, Loren (Deanna) Griffith of Brookings, Ore., and John (Elaine) Griffith of Coarsegold, Calif.; brother-in-law Robert Cajka of Creston, Calif.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family appreciates the many expressions of sympathy and concern. Everyone is invited to meet with the family for food and fellowship at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 102 Market Street, Audubon, following the Celebration of Life Graveside Service.