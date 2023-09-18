Paul R. Olsen of Alpine, Texas mailed a photo of Audubon’s Semi-Pro baseball team c. 1947. (Fairgrounds). To the best of his ability, Mr. Olsen identified the team, some names may not be spelled correctly. Pictured (left to right): Front row: Wayne Petersen, Gordon Kaufman and Paul Olsen. Middle row: (seated) Johnny Renftle, Alan Stroh, Marty Miller, ? Freese, Hal Maylander, ? McCarthy*, Al Colbert and Don Dawson. Back row: ? McCarthy* ? McCarthy*, Griff Eggers, Hal Manders, Dick Owen, Russell McLaughlin, Ed (?) Freese, Moose Hover, and Tommy Kaufman. (*brothers).
