AUDUBON - A Small Business Health and Wellness Expo was held at the Audubon Rec Center last Saturday, and included information on being healthy, massages and kids activities. It was sponsored by Audubon Family Chiropractic and acupuncture, With Hope Director Primary Care Center and The Stalk Chiropractic and Health, withAudubon Dental Center, Nourish, Heal Again Co, Namaste by Rae and Exira’s Fresh Produce.
