Congregate Meals and Meals On wheels
For Eligible DinersWe suggest a contribution of $5.00. Persons under age 60 must pay the Total Cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
Eligible Diners (anyone age 60 & over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities) may
contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Monday, July 3 — BINGO — Chicken, orange and almond salad, breadstick, corn, apple rhubarb crisp.
Tuesday, July 4 — CLOSED FOR the HOLIDAY!
Wednesday, July 5 — Brown sugar glazed pork, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed carrots, banana, peanutbutter cookie.
Thursday, July 6 — Shepherd’s Pie, whole wheat roll, green beans, mandarin oranges.
Friday, July 7 — BINGO — Chicken chow mein on rice or noodles, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit.
Monday, July 10— BINGO — Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, strawberries.
Tuesday, July 11 — Tuna melt sandwich, potato salad, peas, chocolate pudding.
Wednesday, July 12 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, cucumber/tomato salad, frozen fruit cup.
Thursday, July 13 — Chicken pot pie, breadstick, cottage cheese, strawberries & bananas.
Friday, July 14 — BINGO — Apple pork chops, tator tots, broccoli, peaches.
Monday, July 17 — BINGO — Salmon loaf, baked potato, creamed peas, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, July 18 — Chicken alfredo penne, breadstick, lettuce or spinach salad, apple slices.
Wednesday, July 19 — Crunchy pollock or baked cod fillet, potato wedges, broccoli raisin salad, berry fluff
Jell-O salad.
Thursday, July 20 — Taco salad w/lettuce and chips, refried beans, Mexican rice, strawberries.
Friday, July 21 — BINGO — COOK’S CHOICE.
Monday, July 24 — BINGO — Sweet & Sour Meatballs, rice or noodles, broccoli, peaches, molasses cookie.
Tuesday, July 25 — Turkey sandwich, potato soup, green beans, pears.
Wednesday, July 26 — Chicken & mushrooms, roasted red potatoes, asparagus, baked apples.
Thursday, July 27 — Hot beef w/gravy, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll.
Friday, July 28 — BINGO — BBQ Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, classic apricots.
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before
563-3657 — Audubon
268-2377 — Exira