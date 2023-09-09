Great year for sweet potato vines

Robert Jensen of Audubon took this picture of his sweet potato vine which is over 10 feet wide and very full. Jensen said he’s grown the vines before, but they’ve never reached this size! Sweet potato vines thrive in areas with high humidity and tolerate average humidity, they don’t do well in low-humidity areas. Jensen said the high humidity recently in our area was great for this vine! Sweet potato vines also like warm evenings.

Tags