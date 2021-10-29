ELK HORN – The tenderloins from Larsen’s Pub have been honored again.
The Iowa Pork Producers Association holds a contest each year to find the best breaded tenderloin, and Larsen’s Pub in Elk Horn received the 2021 runner-up award. Their tenderloin won the contest in 2007. A plaque and $250 prize was presented Wednesday night by area pork producers and members of the association.
“We just keep making them the same as we did in 2007,” Co-owner Neal Larsen said.
He said the recipe for the tenderloin came from his wife, but don’t bother asking for the recipe, he won’t reveal it.
“I won’t give it out,” he said.
But he will say the tenderloins are cut on site, and “we run them through the tenderizer twice.”
The sandwich is served with coleslaw, a recipe that also came from his wife and is also a secret.
This year’s winner is just up the road - at the Victoria Station in Harlan. The IPPA received 5,928 nominations for 526 different establishments during a spring nomination period. The restaurant and foodservice committee reviewed the top 40 restaurants in the summer. Each was scored on the quality of the pork, taste, physical characteristics, and eating experience.
The tenderloin contest recognizes Iowa dining establishments that offer a hand-breaded or battered pork tenderloin as a regular menu item. To win, businesses must be open year-round.
The winners are announced during October Pork Month, which celebrates the state’s dedicated pig farmers and the great product they produce.