AMVC donates to Audubon and IKM-Manning FFA Chapters

AMVC Veterinary Services was pleased to present the Audubon FFA Chapter with a $500 donation through the Zoetis Industry Support Program. Since 2016, AMVC has participated in this program and annually designates the funds accumulated to be split between the Audubon and IKM-Manning FFA Chapters to support the chapters where two of the AMVC clinics are located.
This year, the Audubon FFA Chapter used their money to help send 12 members to the National FFA Convention at no cost to the members.
Last year, more than 1,500 FFA chapters across the country received funds from local veterinarians and animal health dealers through the Zoetis Industry Support Program.