AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday creating a full time Information Technology position for the courthouse, and terminating the contract with IP Pathways, the company county officials have been working with for IT services when the contract expires near the end of August or beginning of September.
Board Chairman Doug Sorensen and Board Member Rick Thompson said officials with Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) recommend each county have its own IT person, because, Sorensen said, it can be beneficial financially.
“ICIT advised us we are financially better off having our own in-house IT person,” he said.
“(ICIT) also talked about salaries,” Thompson said. “You aren’t going to find a qualified individual starting out for less than $80,000.”
But Sorensen added, the county is currently paying over $120,000 for IP Pathways.
The board approved going ahead and advertising for the job.