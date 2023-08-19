Growing Happiness

RURAL AUDUBON – Mackenzie Felt-Lewis grew up in Adel on a farm, and always loved growing things and flowers.
“I’ve always really loved growing things, and I’ve always loved flowers,” she said. “I worked at a flower shop in college, and once I graduated, I worked at a flower shop as well. I always did wedding flowers for my friends and event flowers because I enjoyed it, and people knew I was good at it.”
Felt-Lewis has taken that love of growing flowers, and worked with her sister-in-law-Taylor Hanson to create “Wild West Homemaking.” The two grow flowers and vegetables, and sell those at area farmer’s markets, and also are starting to host “pick your own flower” days on a farm west of Audubon, located at 1739 Eagle Avenue.
“(Hanson and I) wanted a project and we’re both super passionate about growing stuff so we thought we would do (something) flowers and veggies,” she said. “My husband kind of encouraged me to take it a step further and try to do this flower farm.”
Felt-Lewis said they just started the business this year- and came up with the name because it involves wild flowers, the farm is west of Audubon and in western Iowa and they want to show people products that come from living on a farm-for example- canning food.
“A ton of people reached out and said they would love to learn to can, which makes us happy because it’s kind of a dying art,” she said.
Right now, they are working on making videos for social media to explain the canning process, and if those are popular, they may host canning classes at the farm in the future.
Right now, they are focusing on the flowers and vegetables, and setting dates for other pick your own flower events.
“We have eight beds that are 70 feet long and three beds that are 60 feet long,” she said. “We have the flowers and we’re raring to go. We had our first pick day last weekend and it was awesome. That’s our ultimate goal is to be able to have events out there for the community and to let people come out and pick their own flowers.”
Felt-Lewis said she loves having people come to the farm because “flowers give off endorphins to make you happy” and that was the sentiment from people who have visited it- “that they were so happy.”
Much more information can be found on the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages — search for Wild West Homemaking.