Rupiper Finds Calling as PA at MRHC’s Family Practice Clinic

After debating a career in business or physical therapy, Courtney Rupiper found her calling as a physician assistant and now works in the Family Practice Clinic at Manning Regional Healthcare Center.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- From Pies For Puppies to Hero Dog Lady
- On the Docket: Charges dismissed in stolen weapons case
- Area Police Reports
- Minnesota State University, Mankato to award 2,193 degrees at end of fall semester
- Fire destroys house in Audubon
- PREP WRESTLING: Audubon wrestlers pick up three fifths at Riverside Invite
- Staying safe - and warm - even during a severe winter storm
- Adair Police Chief Indicted on Federal Gun Charges
- PREP BASKETBALL: Wheelers take on Underwood, Lo-Ma; Spartans duel with BV
- Fatal Accident North of Carroll Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.