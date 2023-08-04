The Iowa State University Audubon County Extension and Outreach office will host a meeting on Thursday, August 24, beginning at 1:30 PM. with doors open at 1:00 PM. The location is at the Audubon County Extension office located at 608 Market St. in Audubon. The meeting will last approximately 2 ½ hours and will be facilitated by Alexis Stevens, farm and agriculture business management specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach.
The discussion will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2023 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Emphasis will be placed on recent returns to Iowa Cash Rented Land and the 2023 Iowa Cash Rental Rate Survey.
Pre-registration is required by August 22, and the registration fee can be paid at the door. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants, and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management, and leasing arrangements.
Contact the Audubon County Extension office at 712-563-4239 with your questions or to pre-register by August 22.
For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you.