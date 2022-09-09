July 25, 1920 – Aug. 23, 2022
Darleen Agnes Ruddy Frederiksen, 102, daughter of William Francis and Mary Eva Gerber Ruddy, was born on July 25, 1920 on her parents’ farm, in Melville Township, Audubon County. She died on Aug. 23, 2022 in Westminster, Colo., at Sunrise of Westminster Retirement Community, at the age of 102 years and 29 days.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Darleen had the usual chores, living out on the farm with her siblings and attended rural schools. After her parents retired from farming, they moved into Audubon. She worked numerous jobs around town. The White Spot and Elmer Rasmussen Hatchery were a couple of them. Darleen went on to graduate from Audubon High School in 1938 then she went to Buena Vista Teacher’s School in Storm Lake. Darleen was a one-room schoolhouse teacher in the early 1940’s during World War II.
On Oct. 20, 1951, Darleen was married to Arne Frederiksen, of Elk Horn, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Darleen and Arne farmed a few different farms in the early 1950’s. In the late 1950’s, they moved to Council Bluffs. Darleen worked at a bank and Arne worked on the railroad Post Office. In October 1958, their son Larry was born. Later on, Darleen worked at Brandeis Dept. Store in Omaha for a few years. After Brandeis, she worked at the Omaha National Bank.
In 1973, Darleen, Arne and Larry moved to Lakewood, Colo. They went to Colorado every June for vacation in previous years and decided to move for the drier climate and mountains.
Darleen worked at First Bank of Denver for a few years. After that she went to work for the Post Office in Englewood, Colo., until she retired. Darleen and Arne enjoyed their many trips to the mountains over the years. In later years, they loved their day trips to Black Hawk, Central City, mainly for the buffets and a little gambling. After Arne’s death in 2008, Darleen still enjoyed her weekly trips up to the casinos.
In 2015, Darleen moved from Lakewood to Sunrise of Westminster Retirement Community and lived nicely until her passing.
Survivors include her son, Larry (Diane) Frederiksen of Westminster, Colo.; sister in law, Lenore Frederiksen of Elk Horn; nephews, Jim (Nancy) Jurgens of Charter Oak, Paul Frederiksen of Walnut, Mike (Dianna) Ruddy of Tennessee, Chuck (Tammy) Ruddy of Larkspur, Colo., Roger (Kristen) Mohr of, Texas; nieces, Kaye Ruddy Nowatzke of Audubon, Susan (David) Thompson of Panora, Sandra (Gary) Schnebel of Omaha, Neb., Karen (Mark) Howard of Colorado and many grand and great-nieces and nephews and countless friends over the last 100 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Ruddy; in laws, Chris and Anna Nielsen Frederiksen; husband, Arne; brothers, John and Donald Ruddy; sister, Irma Jurgens; sister-in-law, Margaret Ruddy; brother-in- law, Laverne Jurgens; nephew, William (Billy) Jurgens; niece, Donna Ruddy Walp; grandnephew, Jason Jurgens; brothers-in-law, Dale and Darrell Frederiksen and Gerald Mohr; sisters-in-law, Ella Mohr and Betty Frederiksen and nephew, Mark Frederiksen.