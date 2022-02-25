The Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics staff donated to the Random Acts of Kindness day project sponsored by the ACMH Employee’s Club. On Feb. 17, the items that were collected were delivered to residents of the Friendship Home and Exira Care Center. Staff donated a total of $125.00 which was matched by the ACMH Employee’s Club for a total of $250.00. The money was used to purchase more items like large print crosswords, soft tissues, crafts, socks, candy, nail polish and puzzles in addition to all the items staff personally donated.
Suzanne Cooner, CEO of ACMH and Clinics shared her appreciation with staff members, “Thank you for your caring acts of kindness. It’s moments like this that make ACMH such a special place! We also wanted to recognize the Employee’s Club members who work very hard to coordinate these special moments. They come up with the best ideas to celebrate and care for our staff and the community and put a lot of effort in to projects just like this.”