During the planning of Audubon High School Class of 1970 reunion, it was decided to encourage classmates to donate money to establish a scholarship fund in the name of the Class of 1970 for future Audubon graduates. On Tuesday, November 9th the class donated $31,000 to Audubon Community Schools. These funds will be given to Audubon graduates who will pursue a post-secondary education. This will include trade schools, nursing, community colleges, as well as regular colleges and universities. Several class members have worked with the Audubon Schools Scholarship committee to establish criteria and requirements for awarding the scholarships. The funds will be distributed over several years based on the number granted each year. The AHS class of 1970 encourages other graduating classes to consider a similar project as part of their reunions in giving back to the community.
Plans are to award two $750 scholarships each year. One will be for a more traditional college or university pursuit and one will be for more of a trade or technical pursuit. The scholarships will be renewable upon satisfactory performance of the recipient, so a four year college student would end up with $3000 over four years. A trade or technical student likewise would be eligible for another $750 assuming it was a two year program.
Dixie Nelson and Clark Root, who are representatives of the Audubon High School Class of 1970 commented on the announcement of the scholarship fund established in the name of their class.
Class members Dixie Nelson and Clark Root commented on how well the class has stayed together for 50 years by keeping in touch. “We’ve had great responses to our reunions in Audubon, and many classmates connect on social media and with mini-reunions. Our class has fond memories of school days in Audubon, and this was an opportunity to come together and give something back to the school and community.” stated Nelson. “We hope that this donation might encourage other AHS classes to do something similar. It’s not so much the amount that is raised as it is the idea of helping future graduates. Whether people donate on behalf of a certain class, or as individuals, it is going to have a positive impact on the students and the school” added Root. “The Class of 1970 has been making a scholarship donation for that past 15 years with funds raised at our reunions. But none of those came close to the size of this gift. We are so proud of our classmates for the way they responded to the challenge this time,” Nelson continued.