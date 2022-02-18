On Feb. 11, 2022, Suzanne Cooner, CEO of Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics, announced Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics has been recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the United States by the Chartis Center for Rural Health for 2022.
Cooner said, “To determine the award, the Chartis Center used the Hospital Strength Index, which assesses performance in eight areas which are inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charges, and financial efficiency.” The Chartis Group is a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. This annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX.
Despite unprecedented adversity brought about by the rural hospital closure crisis, diminishing access to services, nurse staffing shortages and COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net. Paul Topliff, Chief Operating Officer of Audubon County Memorial Hospital, said, “We are immensely proud of our staff and would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication particularly during these challenging times in healthcare. This year ACMH continued to help our patients navigate the pandemic while expanding service lines and completing the construction on a safer, more efficient Emergency Department. We feel very fortunate to have such skilled and compassionate healthcare workers serving our community.”