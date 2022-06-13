STORM LAKE - Buena Vista University congratulates more than 200 students who graduated in the Spring of 2022. Local students who graduated include:
Jade Hays of Coon Rapids graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences
Joshua Lange of Audubon graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business (marketing and financial decision making track)
Amanda McAlister of Coon Rapids graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education
Michael Dentlinger of Coon Rapids graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business (financial decision making track) and accounting
Joel Schlueter of Elk Horn graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science in applied studies
About Buena Vista University
