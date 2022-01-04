Audubon senior Gavin Smith was invited to participate in the 2022 Iowa Shrine Bowl.
Via Twitter, the school announced Smith has accepted and will participate in the annual contest, pitting outstanding senior football players from the north and south sides of the state.
The annual contest will be Saturday, July 23, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Smith will be part of the South roster.
It will be a familiar place for Smith, who played three games during his high school career at Audubon, including this past fall when he led the Wheelers to their second Iowa eight-man playoff semifinal appearance in three years. As a senior, Smith had 2,074 rushing yards and 995 passing yards. He totaled 56 offensive touchdowns during his senior year.
Audubon coach Sean Birks is an assistant coach for the South staff.