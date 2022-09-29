Audubon Homecoming Candidates announced

Pictured are the 2022 Audubon Homecoming candidates (front row, left to right) Audrey Jensen, Sienna Albretsen, Kali Irlmeier, Kylee Hartl and Madi Steckler; and (back row) Grant Gleason, Cooper Nielsen, Collin Bauer, Gavin Larsen and Manny Beisswenger.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

AUDUBON– Members of the 2022 Audubon Homecoming court were announced Sunday night during a short program at the football field.

