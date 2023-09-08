Auxiliary Donates to Surgery Department

The Guthrie County Hospital Auxiliary recently donated funds to the GCH Surgery Department to purchase a new heavy duty utility cart. This utility cart is used for transporting and storage of our clean and/or sterile instruments.
“We are so grateful to the GCH Auxiliary for the funds to purchase a new utility cart to transport our heavy instruments for surgical cases. Our previous cart had seen better days and unfortunately took frequent trips to our plant operations department for wheel repairs. Now, with our new, more reliable cart, we’ll be able to keep rolling through our busy days. Thank you, GCH Auxiliary, for your support to our hospital, staff, and patients!” noted Kassie Cline, Surgical Services Manager.
“The GCH Auxiliary is excited to purchase a utility cart for the GCH Surgery Department. Our goal is to support the hospital departments in a way that directly impacts patient experience and improves daily workflows for employees. The Auxiliary is thankful for the generous donations received during our annual fundraising events that make these purchases possible,” commented Danielle Lauzon, GCH Auxiliary President.