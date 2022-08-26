Dec. 4, 1924
— Aug. 14, 2022
A Private Family Funeral Service for Darlene D. Asmus, 97, was held on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Manning. Rev. Jonathan Conner and Rev. Robert Riggert Officiated. Congregational Hymns were “Abide With Me” and “ I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Rev. Jonathan Conner and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” Organist was Susan Lamb. Casket Bearers were T.J. Paulsen, Spenser Tonda, Russell Bruhn, Rev. Merlene Ostebee, Dennis Backhaus and Tim Kienast. Honorary Casket Bearers were Roger Nuzum, Zane Diersen, Tom Ulrickson, Kenny Grimm, Greg Neumann, Duane Monson, Fred Nelson and James Nelson. Burial was at Manning Cemetery, Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning was in charge of arrangements.
Darlene Dorothy, daughter of John Henry and Elsie Meta (Hass) Meyer, was born Dec. 4, 1924, in Calhoun County, near Farnhamville, and died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Manning, at the age of 97 years, 8 months and 10 days.
Darlene was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church of Churdan. She graduated from Farnhamville High School in May of 1942. She then attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines and worked as a secretary for the Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Company.
On May 20, 1945, Darlene was united in marriage with Harold L. Asmus of Audubon. They were blessed with two daughters, Nancy and Mary. They farmed near Gray and raised corn, soybeans, oats and hay for their herd of registered Hereford cattle.
Darlene described herself as a farm wife and mother – “One who always seemed to be there whether to listen or to help.” She may have been behind the scenes, but she was always helping Harold in the field driving tractor, baling hay, caring for the cattle, tending their large fruit, vegetable, and flower gardens, preparing produce to exhibit at fairs and sell at county Farmers Markets, mowing and keeping the farm well maintained.
Darlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Lincoln Township, near Audubon, for over 60 years until it closed in 2005. She was instrumental in the fund-raising efforts to move the church to its current location in the Heritage Park in Manning. Then she joined Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. She enjoyed volunteering and sharing her talents with her church and community.
For over 30 years, Darlene taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and confirmation. She held many secretarial and treasurer offices at Trinity, in the Carroll circuit, and served AAL for over 25 years. She brought bouquets of flowers from her garden for Trinity’s altar for many years. She led the music program for Trinity’s Sunday School children and wrote many Christmas Eve services for Trinity and other congregations.
Darlene loved decorating Trinity for Harvest Festival, baking bread and rolls, cake-decorating, doing cross stitch and latch hooking, and needlework projects which she enjoyed sharing with family and friends.
She was very proud of her family, loved to celebrate the many accomplishments of her granddaughters, appreciated all they did for her, and enjoyed the times they could spend together.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of over 60 years, Harold, who passed away in 2005; her sisters Florence Pluckhahn and Louise Kinnan; her brother Arnold Meyer; and her sister-in-law Viola Ostebee.
Survivors include her children: Nancy (Stan) Baack of Audubon and Mary (Bruce) Barkley of Blair, Neb.; her three granddaughters: Jennifer Baack of Lincoln, Neb.; Renee (T.J.) Paulsen of Littleton, Colo.; and Rachel (Spenser) Tonda of Norwalk; her four great-grandchildren: Meagan, Anthony and Cassie Paulsen and Jordan Tonda; her brother-in-law Robert Kinnan; and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.