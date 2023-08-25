EHS Class of 1958 65 year reunion

AUDUBON — The Exira High School Class of 1958 held their 65th Class Reunion at the Feed Mill Restaurant south of Audubon. Those present included (left to right) front row: Bertha (Anderson) Schroeter, Carolyn (Harter) Landon, Mona (Foss) Powers, of Exira; Sharon (Anderson) Clark, Atlantic; Connie (Kline) Esbeck, Exira and Pat Nymand, teacher, Atlantic.
Back row: Ronnie Tibben, Loveland, Colo.; Joyce (Rubel) Jorgensen, Exira; Carolyn (Jensen) Kay, Atlantic; and Bob Powers, Exira. Not pictured are Beverly (Bro) Gunderson, Atlantic and Alice (Akers) Nielsen, Spencer.
There were also five spouses of the classmates present.
A memorial board and display made by Sharon Clark, in memory of our departed classmates, was featured alongside a reunion cake made by Connie Esbeck.
It was decided to hold another reunion in two years. After enjoying a delicious meal, taking casual snapshots, eating our dessert and chatting among ourselves, the group departed to their respective homes.