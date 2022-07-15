The Audubon FFA Officer Team attended COLT, Chapter Officer Leadership Training on June 6, hosted by the SW District Officer Team at the Atlantic High School. Over 150 officers from chapters in the Southwest District attended the camp. The Chapter Officer Leadership Training happens in each district every summer. The training was led by district FFA officers, with the assistance of state FFA officers. The curriculum for the one-day conference focused on:
• Teamwork and networking
• Agricultural literacy & knowledge
• Servant leadership
• Professionalism
Audubon FFA Chapter Officers include President and District Vice-President, Collin Bauer; Vice-President, Kali Irlmeier; Secretary, Grant Gleason; Reporter, Colton Hansen; Historian, Kerrigan Larsen; Treasurer, Addesyn Hocker; Sentinel, Daniel Tessman and Advisors, Mrs. Brittany Elmquist and Mr. Andy VanAernam.