New metal sculptures installed around the county

Above: Audubon County Conservation workers installed sculptures in several areas around the county.

Audubon County Tourism coordinated metal sculpture projects designed by Arnie Jirsa of Marne recently. They were installed in the communities of Audubon, Exira, Gray and Brayton with funds donated by the 100+ Women Who Care of Audubon County. The Kimballton community will be doing a mural. Installation was done by (left to right): Kaleb Liekhus, Brandon Harty, and Gage Smith of Audubon County Conservation.

