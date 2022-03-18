The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed reconstruction of exiting pavement on a 1.76 mile stretch of Iowa 25 from Pecan Avenue to Nice Avenue in Guthrie County.
The two week comment period starts March 28, and for more information on how to comment contact Scott Suhr, Field Services Coordinator, at the Iowa DOT District 4 Office,located at 2210 E. Seventh St. in Atlantic, by phone: 712-243-7627 or 800-289-4368, or by email: scott.suhr@iowadot.us. Comments and questions regarding the project should be received by April 11.
The pavement is currently in need of replacement. Additionally, the single bridge located within the construction area will have its existing guardrails replaced.
Construction is expected to begin in June.
A detour will be in place during construction, which will include I-80 west of Iowa 25 to Antique County Drive, then north to County Road 325 (White Pole Road) in Casey. The approximate detour length is six miles.
Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature.