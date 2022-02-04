AUDUBON - Waspy’s Tire and Service Center is open for business in the west facility of the Waspy’s complex located at 2083 Highway 71 in Audubon. They will concentrate on tires and tire repair for cars, pickups, farm equipment, semis and trailers, campers and RVs and more. They will also provide oil changes and alignments for cars, pickups and vans with a quick service that also includes complimentary pickup and delivery in the city of Audubon, vehicle wash and floors vacuumed. Tony Bush is the manager and is ready to take appointments!
The alignment service, which is done on state of the art equipment and provides radio wave and laser technology, can handle all vehicles with up to a 280” wheel base. Coming soon WTSC will be able to do any size wheel base when the newest piece of equipment arrives. They have multiple tire suppliers so if the tire isn’t in stock — multiple variety of tires are in stock — they will arrive in usually one day! The Tire Service can also do tire balancing with the newest technology that will provide the best information for tire placement depending on the tire’s wear and will also tell you if, on rare occasion, there is a flaw in a new tire. When fixing or replacing a tire, they will take the utmost respect of your rims and tires knowing most rims can be pricey. They also plan to have a Full Service truck ready for on the road and in the field tire repair in the future!
An Open House is planned for this spring in conjunction with the Waspy’s Auto Wash bay on the north end of this facility. This Open House will include reps from the tire and equipment companies and grilling by Two Palms Grilling and Catering. This new facility is a touch less system that offers pre-wash, soap, main wash, fresh rinse, wax and spot free rinse from its up to 595 water tips. Cars, pickups, semis, campers and more can go through this system without any worries of antennas, mirrors or flashing lights being torn off since it is a touch less wash. Its under carriage wash system can get the worst of what Audubon County has to offer cleared off and spotless. The full wash takes less than four minutes!
So when you have a flat, need new tires for any of your equipment, need an oil change or just can’t stand the winter grime on your vehicle or need the other services from Waspy’s Tire Service Center and Waspy’s Auto Wash, stop in or give them a call at 712/563-5403.
Bush and his staff of multiple technicians will be taking an additional training on this ultra modern equipment February 14-16. They will be closed during those three days. Hours of business will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.