Last spring I had the opportunity to attend a United States Marine Corps Educators Workshop in San Diego, Calif. We were a group of 28 high school teachers, school counselors and coaches from Iowa and Nebraska. The purpose of the workshop is to provide an all-access pass to the recruitment process for the Marine Corps with the intent that we would bring the information back to our students and staff and be able to speak more authentically about the opportunities and experiences a student might get by enlisting in the Marine Corps.
Objective achieved! We roughly experienced 13 weeks of boot camp in just 3.5 days. In poetic fashion (although this is not actually how it works), I left the Audubon High School Commencement ceremony on May 15, went home and packed, and an hour later my recruiter picked me up. After flying in shifts from Des Moines to San Diego, we had just an hour to settle into our hotel before attending a welcome dinner with recruiters, drill instructors and officers. At 0700 on Tuesday morning, we left our hotel, loaded onto two iconic white school buses bound for Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. It was starting to become obvious what we were in for! When we arrived, our drill instructors stepped into their appointed roles, shouting orders for us to exit the bus, yelling at us to move quickly, demanding we surrender any contraband, and drilling the appropriate responses to all of these demands into our heads.
“Yes, sir.”
“Aye, aye, sir.”
Ears - “Open, sir.”
Eyeballs - “Click, sir.”
Forward - “Stand tall. Lean back.”
Our authentic experience of “Receiving Week” lasted about 20 minutes, but for a new recruit, this is their new normal and all part of their transformative experience in becoming a Marine, embodying the values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment. We met with Battalion Commanders, Colonels, and the Brigadier General of the Depot. We heard from Marines in their first duty station, career Marines, and the most impressive panel we met with was absolutely the newest Marines, ready to graduate within the week, having just finished their Crucible and earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor medals.
We participated in the combat fitness test where my pride trumped my physical abilities, and I gutted out an 800 meter run, 2 minutes of ammo can lifts, and a brutal physical obstacle course. We learned some basic martial arts training as recruits do. The warmups alone had me questioning if anyone had told our drill instructor that we were middle-aged educators. Clearly our drill instructors were enjoying this break from their serious job of training recruits; their eyes were laughing at us behind their tough facade, and every once in a while they’d crack half a smile. From the top of the rappelling tower, I watched recruits complete challenges on the Confidence Course. And then it was my turn to jump from the tower. While my teammates were impressed with my rappelling speed, I confessed that I was in total free fall, and it was the Marine at the bottom, running my belay that kept me from slamming into the ground. What a rush.
On day 2, my body reminded me why the recruiting age is 17-28. The coordinators of the workshop must have known because Wednesday was spent at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar where we were allowed out onto the flight line (the one from the original Top Gun!). We got inside and alongside an F-18, asking questions directly to the pilot. I spent time listening to the crew chief in the back of a CH-53E Super Stallion, and we got to see several aircraft take off and land while standing outside the hangers. Later in the day, we had a private concert with one of the Marine Corps bands and Q&A with a Navy Chaplain. We were overwhelmed with the educational benefits and career opportunities both while Marines are enlisted but also at the time of transitioning back to civilian life.
Day 3 was spent at Camp Pendleton on Edson Range. All Marines are riflemen, first and foremost. They all receive the same marksmanship and infantry training, in addition to their occupational service (or day job). After safety briefs, learning about our weapons and simulated practice, the Marines took us out to the live fire range. They demonstrated how they work with all ages and stages of weapons experience. My marksmanship instructor sat beside me and after learning that I had shot before and had a decent understanding of the rifle, he provided guidance and direction as needed. I managed to impress myself, and although I’m not entirely sure, I think they were scouting me for sniper training. But that’s what we all thought. We finished the day with a Leadership Reaction Course, where they finally figured out we were middle-aged educators and cut us some breaks.
On our last day, we were supposed to attend the Morning Colors Ceremony, but it was canceled due to rain. So our final activity was to sit in the stands for the graduation of Company K. What an awe-inspiring moment. We had come full circle and witnessed the training-span of a Marine Corps recruit. One of the highlights for our group was seeing the Major of the KC Recruiting Station, who had been with us all week, attend the graduation of his son.
Admittedly, I have not done a great job of advising students about the military. I feel very confident in advising and supporting students in their choices around all types of college and on-the-job training and even directly entering the workforce, but I’ve just never had enough experience with the military to promote that with the same fervor. But our military branches are facing extreme recruiting challenges. Only about 20% of the eligible age-group are qualified to enlist. Young adults may be disqualified based on weight, physical or mental health illnesses or medications, entrance exam scores, or legal problems. Officers with our group equated recruiting to looking for needles in haystacks. But the strength of our military depends on a constant flow of qualified volunteers. I heard many first-hand accounts of why joining the Marine Corps (or any military branch) is a great option after high school:
Being a part of something bigger than yourself!
Seeking a challenge or wanting to build confidence!
Needing a way to pay for college!
Looking for career stability!
Seeking adventure or wanting to explore the country/world!
Using it as a bridge to work for ‘3-letter agencies’ like FBI, CIA, NSA, etc.
The reasons are endless. Each individual recruit had their own personal ‘why’ and story to go along with it. But here’s what I got from it - it’s totally doable. I had an image that boot camp was maybe not survivable. Not true (unless you’re a middle-aged educator). It’s 100% doable and more than that, Marine after Marine told me that when you sign up, you’ll do far more than you ever imagined you were capable of. That’s an opportunity I want for many of the young adults in our community! After a week, I’m not an expert, but I have genuine confidence in the ability of our recruiters to sit down with a family and give an honest account of the benefits and challenges of the Marine Corps. If you know someone in our community that you think might resonate with this, I’d be happy to introduce them to Staff Sergeant Newell or a recruiter from any other branch as well. And I’m very thankful to be back in my office at school knowing a highly-trained military stands ready to protect me everyday.