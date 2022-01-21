July 8, 1954 — Jan. 10, 2022
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering for Curtis Alan Christensen, 67, was held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. A prayer service conducted by Pastor Dan Beattie was at 4 p.m. Inurnment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, at a later date.
Curtis Alan Christensen, the son of Arthur Earling and LaVonne (Christensen) Christensen, was born July 8, 1954, in Audubon, and died Jan. 10, 2022, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs at the age of 67 years, 6 months, and 2 days.
Curtis was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. He attended rural school “Douglas #5”, then went to the Hamlin school before graduating from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1972. Curtis then worked various jobs for a short time. On Jan. 9, 1975, Curtis enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During his tour of duty he served on the U.S.S. Elmer Montgomery as an Ordanance Mechanic which was stationed in the Black Sea. He was honorably discharged on January 5, 1979. Curtis then was employed repairing transmissions in New Jersey.
In 1978, he was united in marriage to Mary Meeteer in New Jersey. One child Curtis A. Christensen, Jr. was born to this union. Later Curtis returned to the Audubon area where he worked construction for several years then was an over-the-road truck driver for a number of years.
In 1994 he was married to Lee Meyers at her grandparents’ home in rural Guthrie Center. Curtis continued driving trucks then was a heavy equipment operator until he retired.
Curtis enjoyed playing cards and socializing with friends.
Preceding him in death was his son Curtis Allen Christensen, Jr.; his parents; and his brother Steven Christensen.
Survivors include his brothers and sister; Patricia and husband Kenneth Knutsen of Lidderdale, Dale Christensen, Sheryl and husband Dale Linn, Keith D. Christensen, Duane and wife Jeanne Christensen, and Amy and husband John D. Jorgensen all of Audubon; his sister-in-law Annette Christensen of Audubon; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends.