ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved a notice from Weed Commissioner Nathan Jensen on Wednesday reminding property owners that they are responsible for getting rid of noxious weeds. If owners don’t comply, the weed commissioner will do it at the owner’s expense.
Adair Supervisors approve weed notice
