Aug. 18, 1928
– Nov. 15, 2021
Funeral services for August Edward “Buzz” Kinnick, 93, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids with Rev. Joyce Webb officiating. Music for the service will be by Lula Garnes as organist and Cindy Seastrom as soloist. Military honors will be given at the church by the Gurney Parker Post of the Coon Rapids American Legion. Burial will be in the Coon Rapids Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids from 1 -2 P.M. on Saturday prior to the service. The family recommends facemasks to be worn at the church.
August was born on August 18, 1928 in Coon Rapids, IA, and he was the son of Paul and Dorothy (Sorensen) Kinnick and passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids surrounded by his family.
Affectionately known as Buzz, he was a lifelong resident of Coon Rapids where he graduated from high school in 1946. He enlisted in the United States Army immediately following high school and served 2 years stationed in Japan. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Coon Rapids and he was married to Colleen Davis on June 23, 1948 at the First United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids. Buzz was a farmer, realtor, fertilizer salesman, and a greeter at Walmart in retirement. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Coon Rapids where he served on several boards over the years and he sang in the Choir. He enjoyed reading, collecting antique toy tractors, traveling, and making to do lists.
Buzz is survived by his children and their families: Marcia Lewis of Bayard, Cindy Franzeen (Sid) of Scranton, and Lon Kinnick (Donna) of Coon Rapids; a daughter-in-law Cindy Kinnick of Bayard; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Wesley and Eunice Davis; a sister Eileen Smith-Olson; a brother Leo Kinnick (Ida Marie); his son Bryan Kinnick in 2015; a son-in-law Neil Lewis in 2015; and his wife Colleen in 2019.