The Audubon girls' basketball team now sits 2-1 on the season, after getting a nice 62-35 win over Tri-Center Friday, Dec. 3, before falling 46-29 to Treynor on Tuesday.
The Treynor game was competitive through the first half, trailing just 22-15 at halftime, but the Cardinals slowly built on their lead to pull away for the victory over the Wheelers. Alea Hermansen had a game-high 13 points while Jaci Christensen added five rebounds.
The Tri-Center game was more to the Wheelers' liking, going up 38-14 and coasting to victory. Hermansen had 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, while Christensen added 13 points. Hermansen also had three steals and five rebounds.
AUDUBON BOYS
The Wheeler boys went 0-2 this past week, falling in a tight game 46-44 to Tri-Center before losing 47-32 to Treynor.
The Wheelers got out to a quick 11-8 first-quarter lead before the Cardinals came back and took a one-point lead, 19-18, into the locker room. After a close third quarter, the Cardinals used a last 16-5 surge to put the game away.
No statistics were available for the Treynor game.
Carson Bauer had 21 points in the effort against Tri-Center, while Gavin Smith had a double double, 14 rebounds and 11 points, to go along with a pair of steals and three assists.