April 23, 1973
– Aug. 9, 2022
A Celebration of Life for Christiana Bowlin was held Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2-8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. in the Cattle Barn Show Ring, at the Audubon County Fairgrounds in Audubon. Burial at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Jacksonville.
Christiana Louise Bowlin, daughter of Doug and Linda (Miller) Jensen, was born April 23, 1973, in Harlan. Christiana grew up in Kimballton and attended school at Elk Horn-Kimballton, graduating with the class of 1992. During high school, she excelled in basketball and still holds some three-point records at the state tournament. Chris then attended Southwest Iowa Community College in Creston where she majored in basketball and studied Beer101.
On March 30, 1997, Christiana was united in marriage with Brian Bowlin at Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Jacksonville. Besides raising her children, Christiana worked for several years with CDS Global in Harlan. In 2009, the family settled on an acreage east of Kimballton where they enjoyed getting animals ready for the fair, especially cattle, pigs and sheep.
Christiana enjoyed talking politics, playing the tennis game on her phone, eating Mexican food and taking pictures. She was at her happiest when she was with her family and friends and going to the fair.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Christiana passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Myrtue Memorial Hospital in Harlan, at the age of 49 years, 3 months and 16 days.
Christiana is survived by her husband Brian Bowlin of Harlan; four children: Alex (Nick) Hansen of Laurel, Neb.; Danielle Bowlin of San Diego, Calif.; Jayda Bowlin and Ty Bowlin, both of Harlan; three grandchildren: Krew and Kylan Hansen and Taylen Bowlin; her mother Linda Jensen of Ida Grove; Brian’s siblings: Jeff Bowlin, Lonnie McGraw, Chad Brewer and Allie Frank, all of Indianola; her two mothers-in-law Nancy Wheeler of Stuart and Dixie Bowlin of Indianola.
She was preceded in death by her baby Jesse; her father Doug Jensen; her grandmothers Marilyn Gray and Lois Bowlin and her grandfathers Tom Bowlin and Maynard Miller.
Ohde Funeral Home, Kimballton, was charge of arrangements. www.ohdefuneralhome.com