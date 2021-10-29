By Marie Brand, Reporter
The regular meeting of the CD Starlighters 4-H Club was held on October 10, 2021 at the Audubon County Extension Office.
President Kerrigan called the meeting to order at 1:09 PM. Roll call was “Your Favorite Fall Food” and was answered by six members.
Old business included club dues being $5 per member again this year. We also planned our next meeting on November 14th. We will have a Friendsgiving Christmas Party and make pizza and have a white elephant gift exchange. Club members were reminded of the November 15th re-enrollment deadline. Re-enrollments need to be submitted through 4honline2.0.
Election of officers was held and new officers are as follows: President-Kerrigan Larsen, Vice-President-Chloe Jackson, Secretary-Allison Elmquist, Treasurer-Hayden Larsen and Reporter/Historian-Marie Brand. Vice-President Chloe reviewed the newsletter.
With no further business the meeting was adjourned at 1:36 p.m. Chloe gave a presentation on her walking cane. Our next meeting will be Nov. 14th.