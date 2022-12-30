When Charles Griffith moved into the nursing home in Audubon a year ago, that seemed pretty much the end of his legendary thrift shop called Chuck’s Bargain Barn, where old hammers and other tools, household and farm items got second chances for new homes.
Griffith began his thrift retail business when he was 65 years old. His Audubon County acreage, where he and his wife, Jean, raised livestock and farmed in his younger years, was slowly transformed into a second hand retail operation. Items came by the truckloads; they were unloaded, sorted, inventoried and put on shelves for sale. Chuck’s Bargain Barn became a popular destination for anyone looking for a bargain. Or anyone just looking.
And it came to an end when Griffith, at 96 years old, moved to Friendship Home in November 2021. Bill Griffith, who lives in Arkansas, said his father’s business would not likely reopen. Chuck was very proud to have had customers sign in from all 50 states and 29 foreign countries.
But recently exciting news came from the Griffith farm. Chuck’s Bargain Barn is back and it opened again for the first time Sunday, Dec. 11 with a steady flow of customers all day.
The new owners are Les and Lori Long of Indianola, although their daughter and son-in-law are now living on the acreage and preparing to help run the business.
The Longs are originally from South Dakota and Minnesota. Les works for Ziegler Cat Company while Lori works for ZollLife Vest and also in the US Post Office.
Their daughter, Stephanie, is a graduate of Iowa State University with a major in animal science, and now works for AMVC in Audubon. Her husband, Charlie Emig, works for Puck Enterprises in Manning. They were living in Audubon but had been looking at buying an acreage.
Last month, Lori Long saw the acreage online and drove up from Indianola for a first hand look.
“I was looking on Zillow and came upon the Griffith acreage,” offered Lori Long. “I said, ‘this is really interesting, I’ll have to check this one out.’ So I drove up here one morning.”
Long admitted seeing all the inventory from Chuck’s Bargain Barn made her a bit overwhelmed. Nevertheless, Stephanie and Charlie came out and they talked about the possibilities. They decided to put an offer on it.
“We put in an offer, then he countered, and we said, ‘Yep, we’ll take that’,” recalled Lori Long. “We bought it.”
They closed on the property November 28. They purchased the house, the acreage, and all the out buildings. All the stuff on the property — everything — sold for $1.
Stephanie had been on the property once before earlier this year when the Griffith family had a red tag sale. But moving to the acreage and assuming all the inventory from Chuck’s Bargain Barn was a little unsettling.
“I was a ball of anxiety,” she laughed but added that she’s getting more comfortable. “I’m a smaller ball of anxiety.”
Her mother was more philosophical.
“There is something ‘zen’-like here, something about it that is comforting. It’s a bit overwhelming but it’s a good place to be,” said Lori Long.
Long said her family is all in to keep Chuck’s Bargain Barn going.
“We’re going to wrap our heads around it and bring it back because we know how important it is to the community.”
Long said that when they closed on the deal, the realtor informed them that Griffith would like to meet them. So after the closing they went to the Friendship Home and visited with him.
“We asked him if we could keep the name and he agreed, although he suggested calling it Chuck’s Bargain Barn 2. He said, ‘I worked 30 years on building up this business so it’s all yours. It’s just free advertising.’”
Last week Stephanie Emig created a Facebook post announcing Chuck’s BB2 would open again Sunday for the first time in a year. There was a steady flow of customers all day, beginning at 10 am when it opened.
“It’s exciting,” said Julie Wilson of Audubon, one of the early visitors to the property. “I have always loved it out here.”
“I can’t tell you how happy my friends and I are to hear you are opening up again,” Sharon Christensen of Audubon told Lori Long.
Long said they’ll learn more about the business as time goes on. “This is the first day we’ve had it open. But Charles Griffith did an amazing job of organizing it. They said you could ask him where something is and he’d still probably know where it is yet today.”
She said next summer she hopes to be able to bring him back to the acreage for a visit.
She said the first goal will be to clean it up and make repairs to the property since it has been vacant for the past year. There’s also been some damage from last summer’s derecho.
“Our first goal will be to clean it up. We’re far from retiring but this will be our pet project when we retire. We want to be able to help out,” Lori Long added.
Lori and Les Long, (left) and Charles and Stephanie Emig (right) have reopened Chuck’s Bargain Barn recently, although the new name is Chuck’s Bargain Barn 2.